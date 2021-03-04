“Of course” Premier League manager hints at permanent move for Chelsea ace if they stay up

Ruben Loftus-Cheek always looked like he could be a regular starter for Chelsea, but he’s suffered some bad luck and circumstances during his time at Stamford Bridge.

When he was first breaking through his path to the first team was blocked by numerous big-name transfers, but it finally looked like his time had come when Frank Lampard took over and the transfer ban kicked in.

Unfortunately he just couldn’t stay fit during that period and his return coincided with another huge influx of signings, so it does look like he will need to leave to further his career.

He’s becoming a key part of the Fulham team during a loan spell this season so a permanent move could make sense, and it does sound like Scott Parker would be open to making that happen.

Ultimately it will depend on Fulham staying in the league, but here’s what Parker had to say (quotes reported by Si.com)

“Would I try to sign him permanently? Yes, of course. Ruben’s been a fantastic addition. We’ve seen him grow immensely from the start of the season until now. He’s transformed really.

“At the moment it’s just this year for Ruben and we’re looking at the next 12 games and where he can get better. But certainly, from my side, if there’s an opportunity to do it [a permanent move], we’d be more than happy to try and make it happen.”

There’s not been any sign of Chelsea making space for him to play next season and he turned 25 at the start of this year, so he’s too old to be kept around as a prospect to play in the cup competitions and cover for injuries.

His main task will be keeping Fulham up but they are on an upward trajectory as Newcastle’s slide continues, so it does look like an achievable task.