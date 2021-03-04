Menu

(Photos) – Mesut Ozil stretchered off as nightmare since Arsenal exit to Fenerbahce continues with injury

In the 67th minute of this evening’s Super Lig tie between Fenerbahce and Antalyaspor, Mesut Ozil was stretchered off with an injury, continuing a nightmare start for the superstar since leaving Arsenal.

This marked Ozil’s seventh appearance for his boyhood club since he agreed to cut short his contract with the Gunners in January and head back to the country that he loves.

Ozil has failed to land a single goal contribution for Fenerbahce to date.

It will be an all-around forgetful match for the attacking midfielder, Ozil missed a glorious chance earlier in the tie, hitting wide of an open goal.

Ozil enduring a difficult start shouldn’t come across as that surprising, the playmaker was cast away from Arsenal’s squad this season, so he’s hardly in the best condition and match sharpness right now.

