Club reported to be nervous about Jurgen Klopp’s position at Liverpool

There seems to be growing murmurings over Jurgen Klopp’s position as Liverpool manager.

The latest from Football Insider is that some within the club feel Klopp is losing his motivation, and this in turn has led to concern at Rangers, where Reds legend Steven Gerrard is currently impressing as manager.

It would have seemed unthinkable just a few months ago that Klopp could be leaving Liverpool after the immense success he’s enjoyed with the Premier League giants.

However, things have quickly turned sour this season as Liverpool have suffered a major dip in form, with a top four spot now looking far from certain.

Football Insider suggests this could mean there is reason to think Klopp may actually be surprisingly closer to the exit door, and that may likely mean a move to bring Gerrard back to Anfield.

The former LFC captain is doing a fine job in Scotland and could have a big career ahead of him in management.

Gerrard remains a legendary figure from his playing days at Liverpool, and fans would surely love to see him come in to replace Klopp, even if few will be calling for the German tactician to leave just yet.

This follows a similar recent report from the Daily Mirror that pointed towards Klopp possibly leaving Liverpool to take over from Joachim Low as Germany manager.