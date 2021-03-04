Reports confirm Barcelona have sealed their first summer signing

There’s been a lot of talk about Eric Garcia returning to Barcelona this summer, and it now sounds like the deal has finally been agreed and he will join on a free transfer when the season ends:

It’s a potentially huge piece of business for Barca as he won’t require a fee which is a major plus, but there will also be hopes that he can go on to replace Gerard Pique in the long term.

Like Pique he left for Manchester at a young age before returning after gaining some experience in the Premier League, so it will be interesting to see if he can slot in straight away.

READ MORE: Major blow for Barcelona as Copa Del Rey hero struck down with another injury

He’s looked impressive when he does play for City and his ability on the ball is exactly what Barca need in their defence, but he’s only played in 16 Premier League games in his career so he may need time to settle and gain more experience.

Barca don’t have a lot of money just now so free agents may be their best hope of getting business done this summer, and this is a brilliant start to their attempts to overhaul the playing squad.