Some Newcastle United players have identified who they want to replace Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce wasn’t a particularly popular appointment as the manager of Newcastle United, so it always felt like everyone was waiting for him to be sacked at some point.

In fairness he has overseen some impressive results during his tenure, but he’s currently leading them on a seemingly irreversibly slide towards relegation and something needs to change.

There were reports last night that Bruce had been involved in a bust up with the players at training and he had seemingly lost the dressing room, so this is a textbook example of where a manager has to go.

A report from HITC has followed up on these claims, and it looks like the players also want him gone and they want Graeme Jones to be given the job until the end of the season.

Jones has only recently arrived at the club in a coaching capacity, but it sounds like he’s quickly gained the respect of the players and they like the way he coaches.

In many ways alarm bells are ringing if the players try to appoint a manager as you worry they think they could be in for an easy ride if he gets the job, but Bruce has virtually no redeeming features at this point.

The players do have all the power and he may feel hard done by, but it’s hard to Newcastle staying up if he remains in the role.