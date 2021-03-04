‘This attack stinks’ – These Chelsea fans ‘disappointed’ with Tuchel for lineup against rivals Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel has made three changes to the Chelsea lineup that started the uneventful goalless draw against Manchester United on the weekend ahead of tonight’s marquee battle against Liverpool.

Reece James has been called on to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi at right wing-back, whilst Tuchel has also drafted Jorginho back into the starting lineup in place of Mateo Kovacic.

The final change from the German as he prepares to face compatriot and the nation’s prime managerial figure, Jurgen Klopp, brings Timo Werner in to lead the line over Olivier Giroud.

Plenty of Chelsea supporters are ‘disappointed’ with the former Paris Saint-Germain boss’ lineup choices here, with a major concern being the side’s attack.

Take a look at the Blues’ lineup for another big-game test for their new boss:

Tonight’s starting XI at Anfield ?? pic.twitter.com/iPx97aTjBw — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 4, 2021

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to Tuchel’s teamsheet:

This attack stinks — Tu?el ? (@SarriEra_) March 4, 2021

Who’s supposed to score? Hoping for the best…. — #8 (@MedianoEra) March 4, 2021

Dissapointed By Tuchel here — Chelsea 1905 (@Carefree195) March 4, 2021

I wouldn’t even be that mad if Giroud was on and Werner was on the left but Ziyech starting over both of them is legitimately shocking. — Michael R (@mtrsport) March 4, 2021

Really wonder when we are going to start playing Havertz fr… — Rola (@kofoworola__a) March 4, 2021

Why does Havertz never start. He’s the only one in our team that can shoot — kai ?? (@ftbIhavertz) March 4, 2021

Also no Kovacic. Jorginho’s lack of pace could cost us tonight. — . (@ForeverBlue_07) March 4, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool wonderkid apologised for ‘mistake’ that ‘cost’ loan club admits manager Video: Lionel Messi silences talk on desire for Barcelona with passionate celebration to last-gasp Gerard Pique equaliser against Sevilla ‘I love you too but respect’ – Thomas Partey fires back at Arsenal teammate after hilarious training ground routine is exposed

Tuchel certainly hasn’t been predictable at all with his selections since taking the reins at Chelsea, it appears as though he’s keeping the club’s fans guessing just as much as opponents.

The Blues are just outside the top four as it stands, tonight marks a real opportunity to snatch some points off a rival and continue a late push for a finish that would seal Champions League qualification.