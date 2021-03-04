Menu

‘This attack stinks’ – These Chelsea fans ‘disappointed’ with Tuchel for lineup against rivals Liverpool

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Thomas Tuchel has made three changes to the Chelsea lineup that started the uneventful goalless draw against Manchester United on the weekend ahead of tonight’s marquee battle against Liverpool.

Reece James has been called on to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi at right wing-back, whilst Tuchel has also drafted Jorginho back into the starting lineup in place of Mateo Kovacic.

The final change from the German as he prepares to face compatriot and the nation’s prime managerial figure, Jurgen Klopp, brings Timo Werner in to lead the line over Olivier Giroud.

Plenty of Chelsea supporters are ‘disappointed’ with the former Paris Saint-Germain boss’ lineup choices here, with a major concern being the side’s attack.

Take a look at the Blues’ lineup for another big-game test for their new boss:

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to Tuchel’s teamsheet:

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool wonderkid apologised for ‘mistake’ that ‘cost’ loan club admits manager
Video: Lionel Messi silences talk on desire for Barcelona with passionate celebration to last-gasp Gerard Pique equaliser against Sevilla
‘I love you too but respect’ – Thomas Partey fires back at Arsenal teammate after hilarious training ground routine is exposed

Tuchel certainly hasn’t been predictable at all with his selections since taking the reins at Chelsea, it appears as though he’s keeping the club’s fans guessing just as much as opponents.

The Blues are just outside the top four as it stands, tonight marks a real opportunity to snatch some points off a rival and continue a late push for a finish that would seal Champions League qualification.

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi Jorginho Jurgen Klopp Mateo Kovacic Olivier Giroud Reece James Thomas Tuchel Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.