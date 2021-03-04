Video: Chelsea loanee reportedly reprimanded by manager after a costly mistake in a recent game

Malang Sarr’s arrival at Chelsea seemingly came from nowhere last summer, and it quickly became clear that he was a developmental signing.

He’s since been sent out on loan to Porto where he’s struggling to start games, and it doesn’t sound like he did himself any favours last night.

Porto went out of the cup last night to Braga after Sarr made a bad mistake for a goal, and it was former Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon who picked up the ball and played it inside to lead to the goal:

Pictures from Sport TV

A report this morning from Portuguese outlet Abola has suggested that Porto manager Sergio Conceicao was furious with the defender after the game for his poor decision making and dallying on the ball, and supposedly he was “reprimanded” as a result.

It’s not clear what that actually involved and it’s possible that it was just a proper rollicking in the changing room, but he won’t have done himself any favours if he’s hoping to nail down a regular starting spot in the side.