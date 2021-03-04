Video: Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil continues to struggle for Fenerbahce after he wastes a glorious chance to get off the mark

It was good to see Mesut Ozil get his transfer in January as it became clear that he didn’t have a chance of playing again for Arsenal, but his time in Turkey hasn’t gone to plan so far.

He’s yet to provide a goal or an assist, and he’s just wasted a glorious opportunity to open the scoring tonight:

Pictures from beIN Sport

Kale di?erinin orda bizansl?lar var diye yorumlad?m pic.twitter.com/7YBYbmGIk2 — Daddy (@avcidaddyy) March 4, 2021

Admittedly he is under some pressure but the keeper is so far out of position that anything on target is going to be a goal, but the hunt for his first strike in Turkish football goes on.