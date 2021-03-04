Video: Frustrated Mohamed Salah shakes head after Klopp subs off Liverpool superstar against former club Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent Mohamed Salah to the sidelines in a shock decision that came in the 62nd minute of tonight’s massive Premier League clash against Chelsea, as they were down 1-0.

Klopp decided to make a double substitution, replacing Salah with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after a lacklustre display against his former club, whilst Diogo Jota returned from injury for Curtis Jones.

Salah was understandably frustrated as he took his seat on the Anfield bench, with the forward throwing something down to the floor before shaking his head in utter disappointment.

Much will be made of this reaction from the Egyptian icon, but any player of Salah’s calibre would be just as angry in this situation.

Salah is angry and rightly so, imagine losing a game and you take of PL’s top goalscorer ?? pic.twitter.com/xo3nYkZHa5 — ??? (@its_me_axad) March 4, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports.

The Reds have just looked very uninspiring going forward tonight, they’ve not found a way to break the system set out by Thomas Tuchel, failing to manage a single shot on target at this point.