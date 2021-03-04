Video: Harsh moment as Timo Werner has goal disallowed against ex-suitors Liverpool as VAR rules offside on Chelsea

In the 23rd minute of this evening’s marquee Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea, Jorginho showed lovely quality with a pinpoint pass over the top of the Reds’ scattered defensive line.

Timo Werner burst past Fabinho and through towards goal, the striker flicked the ball over a rushing Alisson before knocking the ball into the back of the net as he was contested by Ozan Kabak.

A VAR review followed and it was ruled that Werner was offside, Chelsea summer recruit was found to have his arm slightly offside, the outstretched limb was just a little bit ahead of Andy Robertson.

It’s incredibly harsh for Werner to see a goal disallowed in this manner, with it coming against a side that shunned the chance to sign him before he joined Chelsea in the summer, as commentary have noted.

NO GOAL ? Timo Werner is ruled offside by the smallest of margins… ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #LIVCHE here: https://t.co/DH3Q3Ugh4H

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/dOgLRAwu9W — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 4, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal to sell ace for £25m this summer as Arteta makes it clear he’s played his last game for the club (Photos) – Mesut Ozil stretchered off as nightmare since Arsenal exit to Fenerbahce continues with injury Juventus identify Chelsea star as prime alternative target as they prepare to face Man City in transfer battle

Thomas Tuchel looked completely blank as the decision was being made, it’s an incredibly harsh decision against the Blues and another reminder that there needs to be some work around VAR.