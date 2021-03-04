Video: Jurgen Klopp hugs ‘confidence’ lacking Liverpool star Sadio Mane at halftime as Redknapp says even a ‘backside’ goal will do the trick

As Liverpool headed back out onto their Anfield pitch to resume the play against Chelsea at halftime, Jurgen Klopp hugged Sadio Mane in an attempt to comfort the star after a difficult first half.

The Reds were lacklustre in the opening 45 minutes and went into the interval 1-0 down owing to a brilliant goal from Mason Mount for the Blues.

Mane squandered an amazing chance in the 27th minute of the tie, minutes after Timo Werner had a goal disallowed in a moment that could’ve swung the momentum in Liverpool’s favour.

A dangerous ball was floated into Mane, but the Senegalese forward produced a disastrous mis-kick, which left the chance to fall away.

Former Reds star Jamie Redknapp admitted that the 28-year-old was in ‘need’ of some ‘confidence’, adding that he needs a ball to be turned in ‘off his backside’ or something like that to turn things around.

Jurgen Klopp gives Sadio Mane a cuddle at half-time pic.twitter.com/JloiEJE8ee — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 4, 2021

Pictures from Football Daily via Sky Sports.

“Get the ball up to the frontmen. Something a bit more’s got to happen for this man (Mane), he needs that cuddle, he needs a little bit of confidence, something to come in off his backside or like that.”

Mane has not registered a single goal contribution in the Premier League since he returned from an injury following his wonderful performance in the win against Spurs.

This is the star’s fifth top-flight appearance since he recovered.