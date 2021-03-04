Video: Lionel Messi silences talk on desire for Barcelona with passionate celebration to last-gasp Gerard Pique equaliser against Sevilla

Whilst Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann certainly deserve all the attention for their brilliant work to secure a last-gasp equaliser for Barcelona vs Sevilla, this Lionel Messi moment may have been ignored.

As Pique steered the ball into the back of the net after Griezmann duped Diego Carlos with some fine dribbling, Messi who was well away from the action on the right, burst into a passionate celebration.

Messi jumped into the air, windmilling his arms and pumping his fist off the floor, before the six-time Ballon d’Or winner sprinted over to revel with his teammate.

This allowed the Blaugrana to overcome a 2-0 deficit from the first-leg, sending the Copa del Rey semi-finals clash to extra-time, where Martin Braithwaite came up with the winner.

Drivel regarding the 33-year-old’s desire have been prominent on social media for some time, with it often used as a tool to champion other players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi was even criticised for an apparent lack of ‘passion’ by Benfica manager Jorge Jesus in a horrendously worded statement.

PIQUE at the death! ??? Barca are level in this tie and we’re going to extra time! pic.twitter.com/VgxmjChzrH — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 3, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and bACTION Live.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I love you too but respect’ – Thomas Partey fires back at Arsenal teammate after hilarious training ground routine is exposed Man United star set to double his weekly wage with a new long-term contract Video: Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil continues to struggle for Fenerbahce after he wastes a glorious chance to get off the mark

Ronald Koeman and the Barcelona faithful will be hoping that is just a small sign showing that the all-time great wishes to stay at the club, after asking to leave last summer.