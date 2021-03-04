Video: Man United’s frustration summed up vs Palace as Marcus Rashford calls Harry Maguire a “f**ing knobhead”

Man United did have a few minutes of dominance in the first half last night against Crystal Palace, but most of the game was spent struggling to get the ball into the forwards and Palace would then hit them on the counter.

The lack of noise in the ground just now does mean we can hear more of what the players say, and it looks like Rashford was getting a bit frustrated with his captain as the game went on:

Pictures from Optus Sport

This undoubtedly happens in most games and it’s not like there’s going to be any long term issue between the pair, but it’s always funny to see things happen in the Premier League when you know they absolutely happen in Sunday league football too.

It’s likely just a case of Rashford being frustrated with himself and he didn’t appreciate someone pointing out the obvious.