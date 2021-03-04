Menu

Video: Mason Mount glides past Liverpool defender Fabinho to fire Chelsea into lead after N’Golo Kante pass exposes Reds gap

In the 41st minute of tonight’s massive Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea, the Blues were presented with a counter-attacking opportunity after making a defensive stop.

The ball was cleared into the path of N’Golo Kante and the Frenchman showed his vision to launch the ball forward to the left-wing, where Mason Mount was left in plenty of space.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was scrambling back as the attacking midfielder received the ball, he couldn’t get back quick enough so makeshift centre-back Fabinho shifted across to Mount.

Mount faced up the Brazilian anchor before gliding away with some tidy dribbling and crowning the move with a wonderful finish tucked right into the bottom corner, Alisson had no chance of saving this.

Mount certainly doesn’t deserve the level of disrespect and criticism he’s received in recent months, he’s a 22-year-old playing a key role for Chelsea in a second successive season.

