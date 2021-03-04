Video: Old clip of Kylian Mbappe celebration will get Liverpool fans talking…

Kylian Mbappe once pulled out the Daniel Sturridge celebration during his Monaco days, suggesting he’s perhaps long been a follower of Liverpool!

Watch below as this video has done the rounds online, with Liverpool blog Empire of the Kop covering it following Mbappe’s links with the Reds…

Mbappe’s first career celebration is interesting ? pic.twitter.com/ZCH0niNqgy — David (@dshanahan930) March 3, 2021

Mbappe has been linked with Liverpool by the Transfer Window Podcast and it’s clear he’d be a tremendous signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The France international is one of the best players in the world and could be ideal to complement Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah up front at Anfield.