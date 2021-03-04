West Ham urged to offload three first-team players to boost transfer budget

West Ham have been urged to offload three first-team players this summer in order to boost their summer transfer budget.

The Hammers have performed above expectations this season and could be in with a serious chance of finishing in the top four, or a Europa League place in the very least.

If David Moyes can steer West Ham into Europe, it seems clear they will need to make some changes to their squad in order to cope with new expectations and demands.

Hammers News have done a good write-up on this, with the well-known West Ham blog offering good advice on players who could be shown the door.

They recommend Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini as three WHUFC players who have been below-par and who should be moved on.

We’re sure most West Ham fans would agree that this trio could be replaced with better quality players in attack.

They might also earn decent transfer fees that can contribute meaningfully to Moyes’ budget.

If West Ham wait any longer, it wouldn’t be surprising if these three saw their values fall even further, so now seems an ideal time to sell.