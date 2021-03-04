West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena is reportedly looking set to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old hasn’t quite established himself at West Ham and it now seems he could return to Brazil, having joined the Hammers from Corinthians back in 2018.

The east London giants might be prepared to let Balbuena go for the right price, though it might also depend on other work they can get done in the transfer market.

West Ham have Craig Dawson on loan from Watford this season and are expected to try signing him permanently.

They’ve also been linked with Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer, so could be well placed with their options at the back even if Balbuena moves on.

The Paraguay international doesn’t quite seem ideally suited for Premier League football so a departure could suit him well too.