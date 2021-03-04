West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Barcelona following his superb form in the Premier League this season.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Czech Republic international is being eyed by Barcelona in a deal likely to cost around €30million, meaning the Hammers could make a decent profit on the player they signed permanently last summer after an initial loan spell.

Soucek was not the biggest name when he joined West Ham, but he’s proven a big hit in his time in London and could now be heading for an even bigger move.

Barcelona aren’t the team they once were and would surely benefit from strengthening in midfield after some disappointing form from the likes of Sergio Busquets and Miralem Pjanic.

West Ham fans will be hoping they can keep hold of Soucek as the 26-year-old has been a key player for them this season as they establish themselves as surprise top four contenders.

It would be a big blow to the club’s progress if they ended up seeing this hugely promising side broken up at the end of the season.

Players will find it hard to turn down a club with Barca’s history, though, so this will surely be a saga worth watching in the weeks and months ahead.