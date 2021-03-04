Worry for Man United star as backup told to prepare to play every game this month

Obviously missing a game for “personal reasons” can cover a huge variety of scenarios, but there is some worry surrounding Man United star David de Gea just now.

He was forced to miss the game last night due to personal reasons, and it sounds like he could be away for a few weeks as Dean Henderson is preparing to start the rest of the games this month:

Dean Henderson has been told to be prepared for the possibility of playing in the rest of United's games this month #mufc https://t.co/040kdhjwaK — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 4, 2021

There isn’t any word on de Gea’s situation as it’s a private matter but it clearly isn’t a good thing, so let’s all hope that he and his family are doing okay at this time.

The circumstances are horrible for Dean Henderson but there’s no denying that this is a huge opportunity for him to show what he can do, and there was one positive sign last night.

He had very little to do during the game but he came up with a huge save in the final moments (it was possibly offside but he didn’t know that), and it’s the sign of a keeper who can play at a the highest level.

The Premier League is full of keepers who look good when they have a ton of saves to make as it keeps them busy, but it’s much more difficult to stay alert and make the decisive contribution when you’ve got nothing to do for 89 minutes.

He’s been looking for a regular run of games to show he belongs at this level, so it will be interesting to see how he fares over the next few games.