Arsenal and Barcelona to miss out on free agent target as new contracted to be announced imminently

This could be the ideal time to be a free agent in football, as most teams won’t have money to spend on transfer fees but they still need to improve their squad somehow.

Lionel Messi will go into the summer as the biggest name on the list, but PSG left back Juan Bernat could also be a handy signing for a lot of top European clubs.

He’s a vastly experienced player who’s used to playing for title winning teams so that’s always a welcome addition to the squad, while left backs are generally in short supply so it’s understandable that plenty of teams were linked.

A recent report indicated that Arsenal were looking at making an offer to him, while Goal have since reported that Barcelona were looking to bring him in as a potential successor to Jordi Alba in the summer.

Ultimately it looks like neither team will manage to bring him in, as a report from Le Parisien has indicated that he’s going to stay with PSG and the announcement of a new contract is expected imminently.

It doesn’t look like Alba will be moving on from Barca yet and Arsenal also have Kieran Tierney so he may have been a back up option anyway, but both teams need some cover in the position so the search will need to go on.