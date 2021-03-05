Arsenal’s current attacking situation does provide Mikel Arteta with several excellent options, but it still looks like someone will be signed this summer.

Aubameyang is getting older so an eventual replacement will be needed for him, while it’s not clear if Lacazette, Nketiah and Balogun will still be there when the transfer window closes.

It does look like the club are targeting players who are on an upward trajectory and impressing at lower levels, so Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be an outstanding option.

He’s scored 25 league goals already this season and the step up to the Championship hasn’t been an issue for him at all, so there’s every reason to think he could excel in the top flight as well.

A report from Football.London has indicated that he’s seen as a potential option and there’s a belief that £30m would be enough to secure the deal, but that would also depend on Brentford missing out on promotion.

That’s still up in the air just now as they sit in a promotion spot but Swansea are only one point behind with two games in hand, so there is a possibility that they will need to go through the play-off route.

Brentford have demonstrated that they are a selling club in recent years but that could change if they get promoted, so it will be worth keeping an eye on Toney this summer if they don’t go up.