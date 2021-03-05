With just 11 games to go in this atypical 2020/21 season, thoughts are already turning to the summer transfer window.

Manchester United, after their failures in the market at the same stage last year, will be keen to right a few wrongs so to speak, and to that end, Mundo Deportivo note that they have already put in an offer for one of Barcelona’s great hopes for the future.

Though perhaps not quite as well known away from Spanish shores as first-team colleague, Ansu Fati, Ilaix Moriba is, nonetheless, a young player who has long been destined for greatness.

A strong, powerful and athletic 18-year-old competitor, the comparisons to United’s Paul Pogba aren’t without foundation.

RB Leipzig have also, apparently, thrown their hat into the ring for a player whose contract runs out in 18 months time.

Perhaps Lionel Messi staying at the club has more implications than were first realised, as Barca clearly won’t want their young superstars following the Argentinian out of the door should he decide to move on to pastures new.