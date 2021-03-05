Huge transfer boost for Liverpool as world class centre back could be available for almost half of his €80m asking price

It’s incredibly likely that transfer fees will reduce over the next couple of years, so it could be tough to figure out what represents true value.

It also means that some very good players will be sold for considerably less than many would think they are worth, and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly could be the perfect example/

ESPN have confirmed that Liverpool’s long lasting interest in him still stands, but Napoli’s firm stance of demanding €80m meant the deal was never going to happen.

He turns 30 in the summer so he probably has three or four great years left in him, so the only way he would make sense as a signing would be if that asking price came down.

Interestingly it now sounds like Napoli are willing to let him go for a fee in the region of €45m, so suddenly that does look like a bargain if Liverpool want to add another defender to the team.

Their horrible luck with injuries this season has shown that you can’t have enough strength in depth and some reinforcements will be needed if they want to win their title back, so signing the Napoli star would make a ton of sense.

Unfortunately there is also interest from Bayern Munich and they have even held talks so that could be more likely, but it suddenly looks like he would be in Liverpool’s price range in the summer for the first time.