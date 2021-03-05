If anyone was in any doubt that Thomas Tuchel means business at Chelsea, he answered it with his side’s performance against Liverpool at Anfield and then in the post-match press conference.

The Blues were never in danger against the reigning Premier League champions whose problems are manifold.

Tuchel, on the other hand, still hasn’t lost a match, and he set out some of his demands afer the game.

Speaking about Timo Werner in particular, and in relation to the German’s goalscoring drought, Tuchel was as forthright and direct as ever.