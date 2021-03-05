As they head into this weekend’s Manchester derby, Ole Solskjaer’s United side need to show some hitherto unseen character in order to stop Pep Guardiola’s City juggernaut in its tracks.

The Citizens are looking for a record-breaking 22nd consecutive win, and given that they’re playing some of the best football that the Premier League has ever seen, they’re likely to take some stopping.

That said, United can point to recent derby results as a guideline that this is one match that doesn’t always go with the form book.

Former United striker, Dimitar Berbatov believes he saw something in the Red Devils’ most recent match which should give every fan hope.

“In the match against Crystal Palace things got a little heated with Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire, but I like that,” he wrote in his column for Betfair.

“It’s good in a game to have that fire and passion to fight. Aggression shows you are passionate and you care about the game.

“You don’t want to be silent, because that tells me you don’t care.

“Of course, things like this need to stay on the pitch, although you might carry it on a little bit in the changing room, but as long as it doesn’t interfere with your commitment to the team, it’s ok.”

If a team is a mirror image of their manager, perhaps up to this point being ‘too nice’ is an accusation that could conceivably be levelled at them and Solskjaer.

At least by showing some spirit and fight, the players might give each other some belief of pulling off the nearly impossible.