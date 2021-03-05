With Liverpool performing so poorly in the Premier League at present, it’s perhaps no real surprise that former captain, Steven Gerrard, is being linked with the managerial post.

There’s no suggestion that the Reds intend dispensing with Jurgen Klopp despite a record fifth home defeat in a row, Chelsea the latest victors at Anfield, however.

Once a fortress, Liverpool’s confidence is so shot to pieces that it seems anyone pitching up at the great old stadium is in with a chance of leaving with the three points.

Confidence is sky high at Rangers by contrast, Gerrard leading them to what will be one of the most epic Scottish Premiership titles ever seen.

At present, Rangers sit atop the table, 18 points ahead of nearest rivals Celtic. They’ve played 31 league games, won 27 and drawn four, losing none, whilst scoring 74 goals and letting in just nine. They’re also unbeaten in Europe to this point.

It’s therefore perhaps understandable that Gerrard is being put forward for a Liverpool return, however, former team-mate, Jamie Carragher, doesn’t believe that’s the right move at all.

“Having seen what he is building at Rangers, I do not believe he has to leave Ibrox and prove himself anywhere else,” he said in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

“Certainly not yet.

“He has obviously fallen in love with the club and the city of Glasgow and looks to be settling in for the long haul.

“Anyone who knows Stevie well need only look at his reaction against Livingston at half-time on Wednesday evening, when he was sent off for being livid at the decision not to award Alberto Morelos a penalty.

“That’s how he is when dedicated to a cause. Fully committed. All in. Despite the title being done and dusted for weeks, every point matters. He has caught the Rangers bug, immersed in the club.”

It’s a surprising admission perhaps, though the reality is that Klopp has to be given time to turn things back around once he has a full complement of players.