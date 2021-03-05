Leeds told to expect new signing this summer as starlet poised to leave on loan

There’s always a clamour to get a young star into the first team when they are impressing for the U23s, but sometimes it makes more sense to send them out on loan to gain more experience first.

A recent report has indicated that Leeds United are very excited by their young striker Joe Gelhardt, but he’s expected to head out on loan in the summer rather than being promoted next season.

They go on to point out that Leeds do still need some depth up front and the youngster was expected to play that backup role, but if he does head out on loan then a new signing will be needed.

In some ways it could make sense for Gelhardt as the step up to Premier League football can be too much for some players to begin with, so heading to the Championship on loan will give him a chance to gradually increase his playing level and it could be the making of him.

It still looks like Patrick Bamford will be the main choice to start so it will be interesting to see if Bielsa wants someone to push him for a place or purely to act in a rotational role, but it does look like someone will be coming in.