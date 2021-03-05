Liverpool tipped to battle AC Milan for the signing of exciting forward this summer

Mohamed Salah has been phenomenal again for Liverpool this season, but there is a feeling that the other members of the attack have seriously dropped off in terms of their contributions.

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane only have 18 league goals between them compared to Salah’s 17 so there’s a clear imbalance in the contributions, and it will be interesting to see how Klopp tries to fix it.

It could be a simply case of poor form, injuries and a lack of confidence which will be overcome in time, but it’s also possible that they need someone new to come in and add a new dimension to the strike force.

A report from Calciomercato in Italy has indicated that Liverpool are planning to rival AC Milan for the signature of PSV star Donyell Malen, and he certainly looks like an interesting prospect.

He’s overcome a terrible injury last year to provide fourteen goals and six assists in only twenty three league games, while he’s able to play anywhere across the forward line so that makes him an attractive option.

He’s only 22 so he’s got plenty of time to grow but he’s also a regular in the Dutch national team so he’s clearly capable of playing at the highest level, and this summer looks like a good chance for him to move on.

Liverpool also have Minamino returning in the summer so it’s possible he or someone else will need to leave first to make some space, but Malen looks like a name to keep an eye on this summer if Liverpool are in the market for attacking reinforcements.