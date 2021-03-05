Liverpool won’t get the chance to cash in on outcast due to potential loan deal

A club is never going to be in a strong position if a player enters the final year of their contract, but they have even less control if they go out on loan for that final year.

It means the player is effectively in the shop window and they can leave for free when the season is over, but it’s sometimes necessary if they aren’t in your plans at all.

Many Liverpool fans may have forgotten that Loris Karius is still contracted to the club, but a report from Goal has indicated that they won’t manage to salvage any kind of fee for him.

He’s currently on loan at Union Berlin and his contract is up in the summer of 2022, so this would be their last chance to tout him around for a transfer fee.

Ultimately it looks like his career will lie away from Anfield, but it’s suggested that he wants to extend his loan in Germany for another year so he may never actually return to Liverpool.

He’s started to break into the Union team recently but his stock is still low after some poor years with Liverpool and Besiktas, so it’s also possible that there’s no market out there for him.

Perhaps Liverpool should be praised for doing the best thing for him rather than trying to send him to literally any club who might be prepared to offer a couple of million as a fee, but an extended loan looks like the most likely outcome this summer.