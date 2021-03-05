Although Bruno Fernandes could be said to be one of the best Premier League signings in recent years, Manchester United can’t be said to have worked the last few transfer windows particularly well.

The frustrated attempts to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund is a case in point, given that most players would hand you their right arm if it meant they’d gain a regular starting spot with the Old Trafford outfit.

Even if Sancho had gone out on a limb to try and force the move through, the Red Devils weren’t exactly doing everything to roll out the red carpet for him.

Now it appears as though they could be bitten again in the transfer market, though they may have some leeway this time.

Corriere dello Sport, cited by talkSPORT, note that Internazionale still owe £43m for the purchase of Romelu Lukaku.

With their owners, Suning Group, withdrawing support from their various other sporting concerns, there’s a real possibility that they’ll not see the full financial return on the player.

It’s therefore prompted United to ask for either Milan Skriniar or Lautaro Martinez in return.

Top marks for the cheek!