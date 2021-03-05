If there’s one thing that’s universally accepted within football circles, it’s that player agents are the bane of clubs everywhere.

From outrageous contract demands for their client to looking to somehow influence team selection, they really are a breed apart.

That’s why Liverpool’s Mo Salah needs to be careful in the wake of the defeat by Chelsea on Thursday night.

The Egyptian King was clearly unhappy at being substituted, but it was his agent’s pointed social media post that set tongues wagging.

Ramy Abbas Issa just tweeted a simple full stop, but the inference was clear. Any further talk might really have jeopardised things for his client.

It’s not the first time that he’s taken such matters into his own hands either, according to the Daily Star.

When Sky Sports had debated whether it was time for Salah to be sold, Abbas Issa jumped in like a protective big brother.

“In 2017/18 M.Salah was the team’s top scorer in both the Premier League, and the Champions League,” he wrote on Twitter.

“In 2018/19 M. Salah was the team’s top scorer in both the Premier League, and the Champions League. This season M. Salah is the team’s top scorer in both the Premier League, and the Champions League.

“Since joining Liverpool FC in 2017, M. Salah has missed out on zero Golden Boots. And he’s not a CF.”

He was at it again a year before that when, according to the Daily Star, Spanish outlet AS talked up a bid for Salah by Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“Talking out of their AS again I see,” was his terse response.

However, on each occasion, no response has been called for. Sometimes less is more.

At this rate, whether he wants to stay or not, Salah might be moved on if his representative can’t stop himself from making waves.

Liverpool have more than enough to concern themselves with at this point.