The Blades have long since been blunted, and Chris Wilder will arguably want to write off the 2020/21 Premier League season as quickly as possible.

Since his appointment, Wilder turned around Sheffield United’s fortunes, leading them from League One back up to the promised land of the English top-flight.

However, things haven’t gone according to plan in the current campaign, with the Blades a dead cert to be relegated even before the new year.

Although they’ve improved a little over the course of the season, the sooner the players can get off on their summer holidays the better.

When they return they might find they’ve a different gaffer in charge, mind.

According to the Daily Mail, Wilder is at odds with the club owner, Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, over certain issues which are believed to include the state of the training ground and player recruitment policy.

A former Sheffield United player, it’s clear that Wilder has his heart and soul at the club, however, things appear to be destined towards an unsatisfactory conclusion both on and off the pitch.