You can always be sure that some old teammates or friends will be trotted out in the media to give support to an under fire manager, and Steve Bruce could really do with some help just now.

While the football hasn’t been great it initially looked like he might guide them to a reasonable finish this season, but then the slide started to happen.

Their poor run of form has coincided with Fulham getting their act together so the gap is down to three points, and it only looks like it’s going to end one way just now.

Bruce isn’t popular with the fans and it’s starting to become clear that the players don’t really like him either, so he was desperately in need of some positive press.

Thankfully he has Rob Lee to ride to the rescue, and he had the following to say to Footballfancast:

“Listen, it’s not a regression in 12 months. I’m not having this blaming Steve Bruce for the last 12 months.

“I think it’s been regressing for a long, long time. We all know the reason why, we all know the reason is the owner.

“He puts enough money in to keep it in the Premier League and I’m sure when Steve Bruce went in his remit would have been to stay in the Premier League.

There may be some truth in the fact that Ashley is holding the club back and perhaps Bruce should be happy with keeping the team up, but that just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen just now.