Photo: Man United star David de Gea announces birth of his first child via social media

The birth of a first born is always an incredible occasion for any family, and with the rise of social media over the last decade, the easiest way to let everyone know the good news is by posting up a photo or two.

That’s exactly what Man United goalkeeper, David de Gea, has done on both Instagram and Twitter.

A simple shot of a baby’s hand, curled into a fist, and what looks like a blanket with the name Yanay on it was how de Gea chose to let the world know he’d become a daddy.

Lovely stuff.