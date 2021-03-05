The tide has definitely turned at the Camp Nou over the past seven days.

Two epic wins over Sevilla, including a comeback from 0-2 down in the Copa del Rey semi-final, and the arrest of former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, on corruption and money laundering charges, has seen those of a blaugrana persuasion altogether happier with their lot.

With a new president to take charge as from Sunday night, it appears that there are reasons to be optimistic about the future after what has been a tumultuous 18 months for the club.

They’ll play old foes, Athletic Club, in the Copa del Rey final on April 17, two weeks after Athletic play Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Marcelino will be looking to complete a quite unique hat-trick in the cup competition and if Athletic beat local rivals La Real, then only Barca stand in his way.

At the 21st time of asking, Marcelino finally got the better of Barcelona as a coach – for Valencia in the 2019 Copa del Rey final.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Pundits slam Klopp for not doing his job properly, believe Liverpool could drop out of Top 10 More woes in store for Sheffield United as future of key man remains up in the air Barcelona superstar on Man United’s radar as Solskjaer prepares to get serious

Covid-19 saw the 2020 final suspended until this April, so as of this moment, he is still the reigning cup winning manager.

Two cup finals in the same competition in the space of two weeks really would make a pub quiz question for the ages should he complete the task against a side who, since he broke his duck, now seems to have the Indian sign over.