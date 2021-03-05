Steve Bruce under more fire as Newcastle United players are baffled by his training methods

The reality of the Premier League is that three teams will go down every season, so it’s always going to be tough for a fan to accept.

Sometimes you do need to understand that your team just isn’t good enough to stay up, but as long as they try as hard as they can and do everything within their power to stay up then it’s all you can really ask for.

Newcastle United are currently sliding towards the relegation zone at an alarming rate of speed, and it seems fair to say that improvements need to be made on the pitch.

READ MORE: Newcastle United legend urges Steve Bruce to keep them up and retain his job

Usually that would mean doing extra training and analysis as the club do all they can to find some kind of advantage on the pitch, but a report from The Daily Mail suggests Steve Bruce isn’t doing that.

It’s claimed that he keeps giving the players extra days off against their wishes so minimal work is being done on the training ground, so it sounds like the players are desperate to do more.

They think the time off should be a reward for wins and good performances but that hasn’t been the case lately, so it’s said that several players are alarmed by Bruce’s methods.

Obviously they can still come in to train but it won’t be effective if the manager isn’t there to organise things and run it as a group session, so it’s yet another thing that’s not reflecting well on Steve Bruce just now.