When it comes to the greatest football player of all time – or the GOAT as many prefer to term such a player – an individual’s choice is wholly subjective.

As of now, no one has truly devised a system that can accurately measure every metric to come up with who is, without question, the greatest player to have ever played the beautiful game.

For everyone who suggests that Lionel Messi sits atop this particular footballing tree, there will be someone banging the drum for Cristiano Ronaldo and vice versa.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have no problem banging his own drum, but still going strong at 39 years of age maybe allows him to enter the conversation too.

Not forgetting Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff et al.

UFC star, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is in no doubt who is the best, and his decision isn’t a surprise given his friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to The Sun, he told Russian YouTuber Krasava: “Well, I would place Cristiano first.

“Cristiano is the best. Zlatan can also be called a great player in his own way. And in terms of results – Messi is the best.

“So: Cristiano, Messi, Zlatan.”

Cue the arguments…