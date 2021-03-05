Not a week seems to go by without there being at least one appalling decision made by VAR.

The inconsistency of the technology, or more accurately the application of it, has got right up Scott Parker’s nose, and news that the handball law had been amended in light of the VAR decision that chalked Fulham’s goal at Tottenham off has only added to his ire.

Parker pointedly suggested that common sense needs to be displayed when reviewing decisions with the system that’s in place, though that appears to be something that the officials are incapable of doing at present.