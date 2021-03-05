Menu

Video: ‘Everyone plays against us’ – Mourinho bemoans fitness of Tottenham opponents

Tottenham FC
Posted by

In his pre-match press conference for the game against London rivals, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, jokingly reacted to the news that Wilfried Zaha would be fit to face his team.

The Portuguese grinned as he made the suggestion that every team’s injury concerns seem to miraculously disappear when it’s time to play the north Londoners.

The match is important for both sides and for different reasons, with Mourinho expecting all three points in order to help Spurs’ push for Europe.

More Stories Jose Mourinho Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.