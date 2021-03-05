Video: ‘Everyone plays against us’ – Mourinho bemoans fitness of Tottenham opponents

In his pre-match press conference for the game against London rivals, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, jokingly reacted to the news that Wilfried Zaha would be fit to face his team.

The Portuguese grinned as he made the suggestion that every team’s injury concerns seem to miraculously disappear when it’s time to play the north Londoners.

The match is important for both sides and for different reasons, with Mourinho expecting all three points in order to help Spurs’ push for Europe.