It’s hard to believe that former Chelsea player, Oscar, is still only 29 years of age.

The cultured Brazilian left a real impression in west London, during his time at Stamford Bridge between 2012 and 2017.

Unfortunately for the Blues, the lure of big money in the Chinese Super League was enough to tempt Oscar to sign for Shanghai SIPG.

However, there may just be some good news on the horizon.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the player admitted that he wants to finish his career back in west London and that it would be ‘a dream’ to do so.