It’s almost a year to the day since Chelsea’s supporters were allowed inside Stamford Bridge, something that’s been replicated at football stadia around the world.

Should the Covid-19 vaccine roll out continue apace, there’s a chance that some fans might be able to catch the tail end of this season from inside a ground, though next season appears to be more feasible for some sort of normality to return.

Thomas Tuchel has even had to take over Chelsea in these strange times, meaning that he hasn’t yet had the luxury of having his name chanted when playing at home.

That relationship is yet to form, and the German can’t get used to it.