Liverpool have never seen anything like this, and coming in the season after they’d won their maiden Premier League title makes their slump all the more baffling.

Chelsea were the visitors to Anfield on Thursday night, and like Everton, Man City, Brighton and Burnley, they left with three points.

It’s the first time in the Reds’ entire history that they’ve lost five games in a row at home, and though injuries are partly to blame, of course, the confidence levels within the team are at the lowest ebb for some time.

Perhaps that’s why Jurgen Klopp sent his players a message in the post-match press conference.