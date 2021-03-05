It’s finally been acknowledged that Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, maverick talent though he may be, is a talent nonetheless and is fully deserving of recent England honours.

Grealish is the type of player that gets you up out of your seat and always plays the game on the front foot looking for something to happen.

Indeed, there’s an expectation each time the creative midfielder gets on the ball.

For many, he is the complete player, however, Grealish himself bows at the altar of Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, calling him “probably the most perfect footballer.”