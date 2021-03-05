Liverpool, incredibly, slipped to their fifth defeat in a row at Anfield, something that’s never previously happened to the Reds in their entire history.

It’s left Jurgen Klopp’s side with a mountain to climb if they want to guarantee themselves Champions League football next season, something which Perry Groves and Andy Goldstein believe is out of the question.

Speaking on the channel’s ‘Sports Bar’ programme, Groves was scathing of the German’s current inability to do his job properly, whilst Goldstein suggested that even finishing outside of the Premier League’s Top 10 is a possibility.