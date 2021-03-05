Liverpool’s loss against Chelsea on Thursday evening has seen pundits out in force giving opinion on what it is that’s behind such a dip in form.
One of the wilder accusations came from talkSPORT’s Ray Parlour.
MORE: Emotional Robbo slams Liverpool
The former Arsenal man not only didn’t put it down to the incredible amount of injuries that the Reds have had to contend with, nor just a more general drop in standards, as can befall most teams at some point in a season.
Parlour suggested the fault lay with Liverpool’s owners for not strengthening the squad appropriately at the start of the season.
? “#LFC didn’t strengthen enough.”
? “Once you win the league, you should go out & buy two even better players.”
? “Teams have work them out!”
Ray Parlour believes Liverpool’s downfall is down to their lack of spending in the summer… pic.twitter.com/tqW4BEb8Tf
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 5, 2021