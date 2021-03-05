Liverpool’s loss against Chelsea on Thursday evening has seen pundits out in force giving opinion on what it is that’s behind such a dip in form.

One of the wilder accusations came from talkSPORT’s Ray Parlour.

The former Arsenal man not only didn’t put it down to the incredible amount of injuries that the Reds have had to contend with, nor just a more general drop in standards, as can befall most teams at some point in a season.

Parlour suggested the fault lay with Liverpool’s owners for not strengthening the squad appropriately at the start of the season.