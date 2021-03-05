Pep Guardiola’s Man City side have the opportunity of making it 22 wins in a row at the weekend, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United side standing in their way of extending their record.

Although it’s a first plays second derby, there are 14 points between the two sides, and the style of football is poles apart.

Despite leading the Premier League at one point, the Red Devils have completely dropped off of the pace, whereas City remain a relentless, well-oiled machine.

When asked if he was scared of United given that they’d won the last three Manchester derbies, Guardiola gave a wry smile before noting that he’s always had nothing but respect for them, dating back to his playing days.