West Ham eye summer move for Premier League star to replace veteran

It still looks like West Ham could qualify for the Champions League next season, so it’s going to be an interesting summer to see what they decide to do.

A lot of the players have been performing at higher levels than you would expect from them so it may not be sustainable, so choosing to sit still in the transfer market will inevitably see them slide back down the table.

A lot of players will be interested in a move to the Hammers this summer because of the success this season, so there is a chance to improve and grow if they are willing to be brave in the transfer market.

One position that will need to be sorted soon is the goalkeeping one as Lukasz Fabianski is set to turn 36 and his contract is running down, so a report from Football Insider has suggested that Leeds United keeper Illian Meslier has emerged as a target.

The 21 year old has had an impressive start to life in England and while he does make some mistakes, he’s still developing as a keeper and there’s a lot to like about his game.

They do confirm that Fabianski is likely to sign a one year extension so he should still be there next year, but Meslier is seen as a prospect who could become the number one for years to come.

Obviously Leeds like him a lot and they won’t let him go unless a serious bid comes in, but West Ham are doing their homework just now ahead of a move in the summer.