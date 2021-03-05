West Ham tipped to sign prolific striker for less than £20m this summer

It’s becoming clear that West Ham are going to be linked with a lot of strikers between now and the summer, so it will be interesting to see who they end up with.

It’s always tough to sign a ready-made goal scorer with top level experience so sometimes it makes sense to take a chance on a Championship striker, and Adam Armstrong looks ready for another crack at the Premier League.

He was unlucky not to get a proper chance with Newcastle United but he’s been impressive for Blackburn Rovers after scoring 19 league goals so far this season.

He’s still only 24 but he’s got lightning pace and the ability to put the ball in the back of the net, so it’s definitely worth a look to see how much he could cost.

A report from Football League World has indicated that The Hammers are interested in bringing him in this summer, and it’s believed that Blackburn will let him go for less than £20m.

Promotion looks unlikely for Blackburn so they may be forced to cash in, and it would look like a bargain move if they can get him for that kind of price tag.

It’s likely that David Moyes will add at least two strikers so Armstrong may not have the entire burden placed on him, so it’s a move that would make sense if they can pull it off.