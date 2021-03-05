West Ham to make attempt to bring in Chelsea star but HUGE wages could split the dressing room

Nobody really likes it if our employers bring in someone new on a salary that’s bigger than what everyone else earns, so there’s every reason to think football dressing rooms will think the same way.

Obviously there’s more to it in football as players who can take a club to the next level will command a higher wage, while circumstances can be just as important as ability when it comes to negotiating a contract.

We all know that West Ham need a striker this summer and Tammy Abraham is emerging as a genuine target, so this has the potential to split opinions.

Recent reports indicated that the club plan to push on with their plan to sign him, but there’s a big problem in that his £80k per week wage is completely out of line with the current structure at the club.

Obviously that’s fine if he fires them back into the Champions League next season and elevates those around him, but many will see him coming in after a mixed season with Chelsea so he still has plenty to prove.

It means he’s certainly not coming in as the finished article who’s going to score 25+ goals a season straight away, so it’s something the club need to consider if they do decide to complete the transfer.

The general reaction from the West Ham support is mixed as nobody is really denying that he’s a good Premier League striker, but deciding if he’s actually “worth it” is a whole new conversation and there’s not a unanimous backing for his signature at this point.