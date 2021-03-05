What Man United ace needs to do to secure a contract extension at Old Trafford

You don’t really want to reach a situation where a player enters the final year of their deal, but it’s still preferable to signing them to a long-term extension when you aren’t convinced it’s worth it.

Eric Bailly has been largely positive when he plays for Man United but he does have his injury problems, so it will be interesting to see what the club do with him this summer.

He has the pace and aggression to be an effective partner that hides Harry Maguire’s limitations, but he can be far too rash in his pursuit of the ball and that can leave Maguire even more exposed at times.

A report from ESPN has indicated that the club are generally happy with his performances, but they won’t be dishing out a new contract unless he can prove that he can stay fit for an extended period of time.

His current deal runs out in the summer of 2022 and there is mutual interest in extending it, but he’s also missed thirteen games through injury this season so that is the main concern.

If he can stay fit then it’s likely he will get a new deal, but the report still suggests that Solskjaer wants to add a left-footed centre back in the summer regardless of what happens with the Ivorian.